Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of WAVS opened at $10.21 on Friday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Acquisition Ventures

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures by 531,625.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures in the third quarter valued at $504,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures by 3,706.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 55,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,468 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

