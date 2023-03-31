Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

WDC opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $63.26.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13,189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 396,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

