Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.02. The company had a trading volume of 456,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $199.07.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

