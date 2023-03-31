Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.17. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

