Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $15.55 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for approximately 3.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,562. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,321 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

