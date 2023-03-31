Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. 2,154,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,135,148. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.