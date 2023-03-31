Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 2.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.35.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 103,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,242. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

