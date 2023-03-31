Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 618 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of GATX worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $109.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,107. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sidoti started coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

