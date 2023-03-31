Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Shares of DE traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $407.50. The stock had a trading volume of 326,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.79. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

