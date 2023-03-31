WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.29

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.29 and traded as low as $31.10. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 205,930 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $756 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,612,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 563,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 273,988 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $7,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $6,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 168,521 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

