WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 101,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 33,109 shares.The stock last traded at $49.81 and had previously closed at $49.68.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $574.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

