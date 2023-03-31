WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 978,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,227,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
WisdomTree Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $864.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86.
WisdomTree Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
WisdomTree Company Profile
WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
