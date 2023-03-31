Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 2,450 Price Target at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,450 ($30.10) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($38.70) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,477.50 ($42.73).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air stock traded up GBX 93.35 ($1.15) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,965.35 ($36.43). 356,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,755.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,271.93. The company has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -401.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,314 ($40.72).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.