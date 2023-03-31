Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $50,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after acquiring an additional 462,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. 5,107,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,750,953. The stock has a market cap of $268.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

