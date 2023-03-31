Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,998. The company has a market capitalization of $248.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $92.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

