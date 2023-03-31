Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,811,000 after purchasing an additional 342,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,949,000 after purchasing an additional 371,442 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

MMC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

