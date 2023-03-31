Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $664.49. 162,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,965. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $696.91 and its 200-day moving average is $679.56.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.62.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

