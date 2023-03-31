Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

ISRG traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.61. 527,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.