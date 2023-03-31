Xponance Inc. Has $25.30 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.14. 3,497,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487,396. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.56. The company has a market cap of $396.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
