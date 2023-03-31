Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,808. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.