Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $240.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,758. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.89 and its 200 day moving average is $254.27. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.