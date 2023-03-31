Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $526.72. 519,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.70. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

