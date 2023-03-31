Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.88

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 916211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on YEXT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Yext Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after buying an additional 492,246 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Featured Stories

