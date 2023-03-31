Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,059.26

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,059.26 ($13.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,091.70 ($13.41). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($12.78), with a volume of 43,863 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.66) price target on the stock.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £361.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,817.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,059.25.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

Featured Stories

