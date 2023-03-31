ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 18,580,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 4,175,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,049. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. TheStreet upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.