ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 18,580,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 4,175,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,049. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 108.57%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. TheStreet upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

