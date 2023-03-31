Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

