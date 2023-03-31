Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $164.43. 577,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.