Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28.

On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $227,388.72.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

