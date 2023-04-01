1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Update

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $37,140.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,470 shares in the company, valued at $711,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,453 shares of company stock worth $62,871 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 9,681.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock remained flat at $3.97 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,137. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

