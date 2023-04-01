3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Options Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.11. 3,611,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

