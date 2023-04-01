4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Up 23.7% in March

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $638,910. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.19. 508,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,227. The company has a market cap of $571.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.59. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDMT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.