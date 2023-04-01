AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,314 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $88,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,534. The stock has a market cap of $281.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.