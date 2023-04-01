Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 4,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.

Abitibi Royalties Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.00. The firm has a market cap of C$336.50 million and a PE ratio of -168.75.

About Abitibi Royalties

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.

