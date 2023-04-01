Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim raised Accolade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.91.

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 41.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 328,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

