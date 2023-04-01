Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Down 1.1%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 167,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 608,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

