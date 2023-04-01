Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $74.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,236,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,184,495. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

