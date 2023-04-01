Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $74.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.
Insider Activity at Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.