Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,150,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 21.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

About Ambev

Ambev stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,607,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,096,376. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

