American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 4.1 %

AMS opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

