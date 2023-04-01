Amgen Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market capitalization of $81.18 million and approximately $5,842.70 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.82003923 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,479.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

