Analysts Offer Predictions for Public Storage’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSA. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $302.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.73. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

