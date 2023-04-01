Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WPM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

