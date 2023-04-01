Analysts Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price at $4.10

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,899,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 244,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Trading Up 4.1 %

TDUP stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

