Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Applied Molecular Transport from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance

Shares of AMTI opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.