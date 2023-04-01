Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $100.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.20.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

ARKAY opened at $98.45 on Monday. Arkema has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

