Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

