ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASM International from €375.00 ($403.23) to €378.00 ($406.45) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.17.

ASM International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $403.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.73. ASM International has a 12-month low of $201.38 and a 12-month high of $405.53.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $740.06 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

