Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 4.7 %
AWH opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.96. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.14.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
