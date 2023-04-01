Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWHGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 4.7 %

AWH opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.96. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.