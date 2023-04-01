Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) PT Raised to GBX 250 at Barclays

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 132 ($1.62) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.00.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.