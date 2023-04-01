AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 million, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

