AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of ALOT opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 million, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.90.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
