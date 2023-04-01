ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
