ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

